Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:39 AM

158 Avenida Miramar

158 Avenida Miramar · (949) 842-4765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

158 Avenida Miramar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath front unit has so much to offer! And it's just a few minutes walk to downtown shops, restaurants and the beach! The kitchen has been tastefully updated with freshly painted cabinets, new hardware, new countertops, new dishwasher and more. Kitchen and dining area open to your own private yard/patio with plenty of natural light. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled with white tile and marble. And the beautiful new floors and freshly painted walls make this home feel cool and fresh through the summer months. Private stackable washer/dryer hookup and laundry area inside as well! This is a free-standing front unit with no shared walls! Enjoy ocean views from your master-suite balcony and west-facing bedroom. Parking includes 1-car garage and 2 driveway spaces. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Avenida Miramar have any available units?
158 Avenida Miramar has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 158 Avenida Miramar have?
Some of 158 Avenida Miramar's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Avenida Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
158 Avenida Miramar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Avenida Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 158 Avenida Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 158 Avenida Miramar offer parking?
Yes, 158 Avenida Miramar does offer parking.
Does 158 Avenida Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Avenida Miramar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Avenida Miramar have a pool?
No, 158 Avenida Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 158 Avenida Miramar have accessible units?
No, 158 Avenida Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Avenida Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Avenida Miramar has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Avenida Miramar have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Avenida Miramar does not have units with air conditioning.
