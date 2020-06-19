158 Avenida Miramar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath front unit has so much to offer! And it's just a few minutes walk to downtown shops, restaurants and the beach! The kitchen has been tastefully updated with freshly painted cabinets, new hardware, new countertops, new dishwasher and more. Kitchen and dining area open to your own private yard/patio with plenty of natural light. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled with white tile and marble. And the beautiful new floors and freshly painted walls make this home feel cool and fresh through the summer months. Private stackable washer/dryer hookup and laundry area inside as well! This is a free-standing front unit with no shared walls! Enjoy ocean views from your master-suite balcony and west-facing bedroom. Parking includes 1-car garage and 2 driveway spaces. This one won't last!