151 W W Avenida Ramona

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

VACATION AT HOME, in this sought after Southwest San Clemente charming beach bungalow. From the beautiful wood floors and wood beamed ceilings throughout, living room with fireplace on shiplap accent wall, upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, and remodeled bathroom, you know this is a special beach charmer. Enjoy peek ocean view from the lush front yard, and relax among mature avocado and orange trees, just to name a few, in the spacious backyard. Just blocks away lie the beautiful beaches and inviting downtown restaurants and shopping that San Clemente is known for.