Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Very Clean Downstairs Apartment By The Beach - Property Id: 147492



Across from the Beach with Two Access Points.

Very Clean Downstairs Apartment with Living Room, Extra Closets, Separate Laundry Room, Two Bedrooms & Dual Sink Bathroom plus Garage. Free Cable TV & High Speed Internet included. Contact manager by email dc2net@gmail.com to view apartment Monday thru Saturday.

No Pets Allowed



