Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Peaceful and private location. Spacious two-story townhome at Talega’s Santalana enclave in San Clemente is ready for move-in. Ideal for entertaining, the main level is open and bright, with high ceilings, a distinctive kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floor throughout. Approximately 1,776 square feet, this townhome presents two-and-one-half baths, built-ins, plantation shutters, fresh paint, an interior laundry room and an attached two-car garage. A sunny rear patio is embellished with greenbelt views and a custom fountain. Located in the heart of Talega, Santalana offers a resort-style setting with private pool, spa and BBQ pavilion. Residents appreciate the benefits of a location within walking distance of Talega’s championship golf course and a vibrant shopping center with supermarket. Scenic hiking trails, top schools, and San Clemente’s famous beaches and pier are nearby.