San Clemente, CA
140 Paseo
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

140 Paseo

140 Paseo Vis · No Longer Available
Location

140 Paseo Vis, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Peaceful and private location. Spacious two-story townhome at Talega’s Santalana enclave in San Clemente is ready for move-in. Ideal for entertaining, the main level is open and bright, with high ceilings, a distinctive kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floor throughout. Approximately 1,776 square feet, this townhome presents two-and-one-half baths, built-ins, plantation shutters, fresh paint, an interior laundry room and an attached two-car garage. A sunny rear patio is embellished with greenbelt views and a custom fountain. Located in the heart of Talega, Santalana offers a resort-style setting with private pool, spa and BBQ pavilion. Residents appreciate the benefits of a location within walking distance of Talega’s championship golf course and a vibrant shopping center with supermarket. Scenic hiking trails, top schools, and San Clemente’s famous beaches and pier are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Paseo have any available units?
140 Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 140 Paseo have?
Some of 140 Paseo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
140 Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Paseo pet-friendly?
No, 140 Paseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 140 Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 140 Paseo offers parking.
Does 140 Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Paseo have a pool?
Yes, 140 Paseo has a pool.
Does 140 Paseo have accessible units?
No, 140 Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Paseo have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Paseo does not have units with air conditioning.

