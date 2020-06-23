All apartments in San Clemente
134 Avenida Baja
134 Avenida Baja

134 Avenida Baja · No Longer Available
Location

134 Avenida Baja, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Presidential Heights community with 2 Bedroom, One & a Half Bathroom, One Car Attached Garage, Townhouse. The Master Bedroom has a Walk In Closet, Second Bedroom has Nice Deck Area & there is Carpet throughout Upstairs. A Remodeled Kitchen is Open to Dining Area & Living Room. There are Washer & Gas Dryer Hookups as well. Seller may also consider a LEASE OPTION as well. Association Amenities Include 8 Heated Pools & 1 is only Eighty Yards away from 134 Avenida Baja. The location is above the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course. The Community has Awesome Ocean Views, Stunning Sunsets & Pacific Ocean Breezes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Avenida Baja have any available units?
134 Avenida Baja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 134 Avenida Baja have?
Some of 134 Avenida Baja's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Avenida Baja currently offering any rent specials?
134 Avenida Baja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Avenida Baja pet-friendly?
No, 134 Avenida Baja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 134 Avenida Baja offer parking?
Yes, 134 Avenida Baja offers parking.
Does 134 Avenida Baja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Avenida Baja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Avenida Baja have a pool?
Yes, 134 Avenida Baja has a pool.
Does 134 Avenida Baja have accessible units?
No, 134 Avenida Baja does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Avenida Baja have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Avenida Baja does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Avenida Baja have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Avenida Baja does not have units with air conditioning.
