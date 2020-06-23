Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Desirable Presidential Heights community with 2 Bedroom, One & a Half Bathroom, One Car Attached Garage, Townhouse. The Master Bedroom has a Walk In Closet, Second Bedroom has Nice Deck Area & there is Carpet throughout Upstairs. A Remodeled Kitchen is Open to Dining Area & Living Room. There are Washer & Gas Dryer Hookups as well. Seller may also consider a LEASE OPTION as well. Association Amenities Include 8 Heated Pools & 1 is only Eighty Yards away from 134 Avenida Baja. The location is above the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course. The Community has Awesome Ocean Views, Stunning Sunsets & Pacific Ocean Breezes.