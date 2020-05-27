All apartments in San Clemente
13 Corte Javier
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

13 Corte Javier

13 Corte Javier · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

13 Corte Javier, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous upgraded condo in Verano. Enter at ground level and ascend the stairs to spacious and elegant living on second floor. The beautiful bright kitchen includes upgraded white cabinets, quartz counters, beveled subway tile back splash, newer cook top, blanco silgranit sink, and plenty of storage. Open concept dining and living room with shutters, cozy fire place, and access to outside balcony. Plenty of lighting through out. Upgraded dark laminate flooring in main living areas and bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and additional access to outside balcony. Master bathroom has upgraded white vanity, quartz counters, dual sinks, ceramic tile floors. Secondary bedroom located on opposite side allows for privacy. Secondary bathroom has upgraded white vanity, quartz counters, sink, and ceramic tile floors. Indoor laundry room on 2nd floor with upgraded ceramic tile flooring. Meticulously maintained. 2 car tandem garage with direct access and extra storage space. Close to shops, restaurants, Talega golf course, and award winning Vista Del Mar schools. Community Association pools throughout. Biking and hiking trails, tennis,sports court, water park for kids, and a beach ball volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Corte Javier have any available units?
13 Corte Javier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 13 Corte Javier have?
Some of 13 Corte Javier's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Corte Javier currently offering any rent specials?
13 Corte Javier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Corte Javier pet-friendly?
No, 13 Corte Javier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 13 Corte Javier offer parking?
Yes, 13 Corte Javier offers parking.
Does 13 Corte Javier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Corte Javier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Corte Javier have a pool?
Yes, 13 Corte Javier has a pool.
Does 13 Corte Javier have accessible units?
No, 13 Corte Javier does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Corte Javier have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Corte Javier does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Corte Javier have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Corte Javier does not have units with air conditioning.

