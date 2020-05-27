13 Corte Javier

Amenities

Gorgeous upgraded condo in Verano. Enter at ground level and ascend the stairs to spacious and elegant living on second floor. The beautiful bright kitchen includes upgraded white cabinets, quartz counters, beveled subway tile back splash, newer cook top, blanco silgranit sink, and plenty of storage. Open concept dining and living room with shutters, cozy fire place, and access to outside balcony. Plenty of lighting through out. Upgraded dark laminate flooring in main living areas and bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and additional access to outside balcony. Master bathroom has upgraded white vanity, quartz counters, dual sinks, ceramic tile floors. Secondary bedroom located on opposite side allows for privacy. Secondary bathroom has upgraded white vanity, quartz counters, sink, and ceramic tile floors. Indoor laundry room on 2nd floor with upgraded ceramic tile flooring. Meticulously maintained. 2 car tandem garage with direct access and extra storage space. Close to shops, restaurants, Talega golf course, and award winning Vista Del Mar schools. Community Association pools throughout. Biking and hiking trails, tennis,sports court, water park for kids, and a beach ball volleyball court.