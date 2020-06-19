127 Avenida Serra

Amenities

Live and work close to downtown San Clemente. This beautiful 1,030 square foot is a half block from El Camino Real and two short blocks from Avenida Del Mar. Unit C is located on the second floor of a gorgeous Ole Hanson style building built in 2002. This unit has beautiful wood floors and a small bathroom with shower. It also boasts a small kitchenette with an electric stove top, sink, small refrigerator, and microwave. Both rooms have outside decks and the front facing deck has a peek-a-boo ocean view. This is a great place to work, relax, and entertain. One covered parking space and shared washer and dryer in carport. This triplex unit splits the water, sewer, and trash with the additional units at 80% (amounting to 26.6% per unit) and being offered on a nine-month lease.