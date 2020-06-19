All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 AM

127 Avenida Serra

127 Avenida Serra · (949) 449-9116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Live and work close to downtown San Clemente. This beautiful 1,030 square foot is a half block from El Camino Real and two short blocks from Avenida Del Mar. Unit C is located on the second floor of a gorgeous Ole Hanson style building built in 2002. This unit has beautiful wood floors and a small bathroom with shower. It also boasts a small kitchenette with an electric stove top, sink, small refrigerator, and microwave. Both rooms have outside decks and the front facing deck has a peek-a-boo ocean view. This is a great place to work, relax, and entertain. One covered parking space and shared washer and dryer in carport. This triplex unit splits the water, sewer, and trash with the additional units at 80% (amounting to 26.6% per unit) and being offered on a nine-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Avenida Serra have any available units?
127 Avenida Serra has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Avenida Serra have?
Some of 127 Avenida Serra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Avenida Serra currently offering any rent specials?
127 Avenida Serra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Avenida Serra pet-friendly?
No, 127 Avenida Serra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 127 Avenida Serra offer parking?
Yes, 127 Avenida Serra does offer parking.
Does 127 Avenida Serra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Avenida Serra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Avenida Serra have a pool?
No, 127 Avenida Serra does not have a pool.
Does 127 Avenida Serra have accessible units?
No, 127 Avenida Serra does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Avenida Serra have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Avenida Serra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Avenida Serra have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Avenida Serra does not have units with air conditioning.
