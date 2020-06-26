124 Via Murcia

Amenities

Location...location...location! Opportunity knocks to live in a lifestyle that you have been dreaming off in the award winning Sea Summit coastal community just across the Marblehead coastal hiking trails. Enjoy the stunning ocean view from the Sea Summit Clubhouse with 21,000 square feet of inviting amenities. This desirable home offers open floor plan with exquisite modern designs, bright living room with cozy gas fireplace, the dining area open to an inviting courtyard, all downstairs windows offer plantations shutters. Kitchen is centered around an oversize island great for entertaining, custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops and upgraded stainless steel Wolf appliances. Upstairs you will enjoy the delightful master suite with master bathroom which features dual sink, walk- in shower and relaxing tub for those special times. Sea Summit Clubhouse resort style offers panoramic ocean views, sparkling swimming pool, spa, exercise room with great ocean view, plus more, must see to appreciate.