All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 124 Via Murcia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
124 Via Murcia
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

124 Via Murcia

124 Via Murcia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

124 Via Murcia, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
Location...location...location! Opportunity knocks to live in a lifestyle that you have been dreaming off in the award winning Sea Summit coastal community just across the Marblehead coastal hiking trails. Enjoy the stunning ocean view from the Sea Summit Clubhouse with 21,000 square feet of inviting amenities. This desirable home offers open floor plan with exquisite modern designs, bright living room with cozy gas fireplace, the dining area open to an inviting courtyard, all downstairs windows offer plantations shutters. Kitchen is centered around an oversize island great for entertaining, custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops and upgraded stainless steel Wolf appliances. Upstairs you will enjoy the delightful master suite with master bathroom which features dual sink, walk- in shower and relaxing tub for those special times. Sea Summit Clubhouse resort style offers panoramic ocean views, sparkling swimming pool, spa, exercise room with great ocean view, plus more, must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Via Murcia have any available units?
124 Via Murcia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 124 Via Murcia have?
Some of 124 Via Murcia's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Via Murcia currently offering any rent specials?
124 Via Murcia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Via Murcia pet-friendly?
No, 124 Via Murcia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 124 Via Murcia offer parking?
No, 124 Via Murcia does not offer parking.
Does 124 Via Murcia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Via Murcia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Via Murcia have a pool?
Yes, 124 Via Murcia has a pool.
Does 124 Via Murcia have accessible units?
No, 124 Via Murcia does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Via Murcia have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Via Murcia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Via Murcia have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Via Murcia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College