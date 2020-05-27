All apartments in San Clemente
119 Del Gado Road
119 Del Gado Road

119 Del Gado Road · No Longer Available
Location

119 Del Gado Road, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
LIVE BY THE BEACH!!! Single Family 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths home, it's ready for you to move in TODAY. This beautiful home features an open floorplan downstairs with natural light throughout. In the kitchen you will find upgraded counter tops, recessed lighting and breakfast bar. Gorgeous hardwood floors are installed throughout the downstairs. Upstairs the bedrooms have neutral carpet and tile in the bathrooms. The master suite is spacious with two separate closets and completely remodeled bath with granite counter tops and custom tile. The secondary bedrooms have plenty of space and are joined by a Jack and Jill bathroom also remodeled with granite counters and custom tile. Outdoors you’ll find plenty of open space and lush tropical landscaping! This amazing location is close to everything you need, beach, schools, theatre, shopping, parks, Harbor, and San Clemente Pier. Schedule an appointment to see this beautiful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Del Gado Road have any available units?
119 Del Gado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 119 Del Gado Road have?
Some of 119 Del Gado Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Del Gado Road currently offering any rent specials?
119 Del Gado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Del Gado Road pet-friendly?
No, 119 Del Gado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 119 Del Gado Road offer parking?
No, 119 Del Gado Road does not offer parking.
Does 119 Del Gado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Del Gado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Del Gado Road have a pool?
No, 119 Del Gado Road does not have a pool.
Does 119 Del Gado Road have accessible units?
No, 119 Del Gado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Del Gado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Del Gado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Del Gado Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Del Gado Road does not have units with air conditioning.

