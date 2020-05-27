119 Del Gado Road

Amenities

LIVE BY THE BEACH!!! Single Family 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths home, it's ready for you to move in TODAY. This beautiful home features an open floorplan downstairs with natural light throughout. In the kitchen you will find upgraded counter tops, recessed lighting and breakfast bar. Gorgeous hardwood floors are installed throughout the downstairs. Upstairs the bedrooms have neutral carpet and tile in the bathrooms. The master suite is spacious with two separate closets and completely remodeled bath with granite counter tops and custom tile. The secondary bedrooms have plenty of space and are joined by a Jack and Jill bathroom also remodeled with granite counters and custom tile. Outdoors you’ll find plenty of open space and lush tropical landscaping! This amazing location is close to everything you need, beach, schools, theatre, shopping, parks, Harbor, and San Clemente Pier. Schedule an appointment to see this beautiful home today!