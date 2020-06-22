115 W Escalones

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Presenting a beautifully remodeled coastal home at a beautiful price. Recently remodeled & walking distance to San Clemente beach! Remodeled kitchen offers granite counters, stone tile back splash, self closing cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, and all new appliances. Dining room off kitchen features sliding glass doors that lead to the spacious covered patio. The hallway bathroom boasts a granite vanity, tile floors, and spa like shower stall w/ glass doors, pebble stone floor, mosaic tile accents, and a built in shower seat & shelf. Bedrooms all freshly painted in natural coastal colors and feature ceiling fans and upgraded baseboards. The spacious master bathroom boasts a tile floors, granite vanity, shower and tub combo w/ glass doors and mosaic tile accents. Entertain family & friends and enjoy playing with kids or pets on the grassy front and backyard. The extra large carport and driveway can accommodate several cars. This home also offers lush tropical landscaping, citrus trees, central heat, and laundry area. This property will not last long.