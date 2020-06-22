All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 W Escalones

115 West Escalones · No Longer Available
Location

115 West Escalones, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Presenting a beautifully remodeled coastal home at a beautiful price. Recently remodeled & walking distance to San Clemente beach! Remodeled kitchen offers granite counters, stone tile back splash, self closing cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, and all new appliances. Dining room off kitchen features sliding glass doors that lead to the spacious covered patio. The hallway bathroom boasts a granite vanity, tile floors, and spa like shower stall w/ glass doors, pebble stone floor, mosaic tile accents, and a built in shower seat & shelf. Bedrooms all freshly painted in natural coastal colors and feature ceiling fans and upgraded baseboards. The spacious master bathroom boasts a tile floors, granite vanity, shower and tub combo w/ glass doors and mosaic tile accents. Entertain family & friends and enjoy playing with kids or pets on the grassy front and backyard. The extra large carport and driveway can accommodate several cars. This home also offers lush tropical landscaping, citrus trees, central heat, and laundry area. This property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W Escalones have any available units?
115 W Escalones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 115 W Escalones have?
Some of 115 W Escalones's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 W Escalones currently offering any rent specials?
115 W Escalones isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W Escalones pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 W Escalones is pet friendly.
Does 115 W Escalones offer parking?
Yes, 115 W Escalones does offer parking.
Does 115 W Escalones have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 W Escalones does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W Escalones have a pool?
No, 115 W Escalones does not have a pool.
Does 115 W Escalones have accessible units?
No, 115 W Escalones does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W Escalones have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 W Escalones does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 W Escalones have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 W Escalones does not have units with air conditioning.
