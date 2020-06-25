108 Via Murillo

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Prestigious Sea Summit - In the new community of Sea Summit, in the most desirable Azure phase, you're located close to the beach with miles of trails as well as beach access is this brand new, architecturally suburb designer home. Located at the end of a cul de sac is this highly upgraded, single level home providing a spacious great room floor plan with the latest in designer trends for a highly relaxing lifestyle. The kitchen has a grand island opening to the main living area, which looks out to the outside living area, spa and fire pit. Three very spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, porcelain wood-look floors, new stainless-steel Wolf appliances and washer and dryer. Solar panels provide great efficiency during sunny summer months while enjoying cool indoor air conditioning. You're also close to the 6,500 square foot Summit Club for friends to gather and for fitness as well as a community pool. Close to Marblehead Elementary, Shorecliffs Middle School and San Clemente High School. Available soon!



(RLNE4848313)