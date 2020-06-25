All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
108 Via Murillo
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

108 Via Murillo

108 Via Murillo · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

108 Via Murillo, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Home in Prestigious Sea Summit - In the new community of Sea Summit, in the most desirable Azure phase, you're located close to the beach with miles of trails as well as beach access is this brand new, architecturally suburb designer home. Located at the end of a cul de sac is this highly upgraded, single level home providing a spacious great room floor plan with the latest in designer trends for a highly relaxing lifestyle. The kitchen has a grand island opening to the main living area, which looks out to the outside living area, spa and fire pit. Three very spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, porcelain wood-look floors, new stainless-steel Wolf appliances and washer and dryer. Solar panels provide great efficiency during sunny summer months while enjoying cool indoor air conditioning. You're also close to the 6,500 square foot Summit Club for friends to gather and for fitness as well as a community pool. Close to Marblehead Elementary, Shorecliffs Middle School and San Clemente High School. Available soon!

(RLNE4848313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Via Murillo have any available units?
108 Via Murillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 108 Via Murillo have?
Some of 108 Via Murillo's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Via Murillo currently offering any rent specials?
108 Via Murillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Via Murillo pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Via Murillo is pet friendly.
Does 108 Via Murillo offer parking?
No, 108 Via Murillo does not offer parking.
Does 108 Via Murillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Via Murillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Via Murillo have a pool?
Yes, 108 Via Murillo has a pool.
Does 108 Via Murillo have accessible units?
No, 108 Via Murillo does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Via Murillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Via Murillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Via Murillo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Via Murillo has units with air conditioning.
