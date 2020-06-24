108 E Avenida San Gabriel

Amenities

Spacious, Ocean Views, Remodeled, Two Bedroom, Two Full Bathrooms, Upstairs Condo with 1,500 Square Feet of Living Space. Located in South San Clemente with Trestles Beach, Beach & Hiking Trails, Downtown San Clemente's Avenida Del Mar Restaurants, Shopping and Beach Life, all around.

Remodeled Kitchen with New Granit Counter Tops, New Hardwood Cabinets, New Appliances that include New Bosch Dishwasher, New Stainless Steel Proline Range Hood, New Stainless Steel Range/Stove, New Sink, New Faucet and Includes Refrigerator. Freshly Painted throughout Entire Condominium. Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring cover the Open Floor Plan. Large Balcony with Ocean Views off the Kitchen Dinning Area. Two Spacious Bedrooms with San Clemente Municipal Golf Course View and Ocean Views from the Master Bedroom. Both Full Bathrooms have been Remodeled with New Granite Counter Tops, New Hardwood Cabinets, New Sinks, New Faucets and New Toilets. One Car Large Garage with Driveway Parking for another Vehicle. There is Street Parking. Coin Laundry in Garage. Lease includes Hot & Cold Water and Trash.