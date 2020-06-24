All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:53 AM

108 E Avenida San Gabriel

108 East Avenida San Gabriel · No Longer Available
Location

108 East Avenida San Gabriel, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, Ocean Views, Remodeled, Two Bedroom, Two Full Bathrooms, Upstairs Condo with 1,500 Square Feet of Living Space. Located in South San Clemente with Trestles Beach, Beach & Hiking Trails, Downtown San Clemente's Avenida Del Mar Restaurants, Shopping and Beach Life, all around.
Remodeled Kitchen with New Granit Counter Tops, New Hardwood Cabinets, New Appliances that include New Bosch Dishwasher, New Stainless Steel Proline Range Hood, New Stainless Steel Range/Stove, New Sink, New Faucet and Includes Refrigerator. Freshly Painted throughout Entire Condominium. Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring cover the Open Floor Plan. Large Balcony with Ocean Views off the Kitchen Dinning Area. Two Spacious Bedrooms with San Clemente Municipal Golf Course View and Ocean Views from the Master Bedroom. Both Full Bathrooms have been Remodeled with New Granite Counter Tops, New Hardwood Cabinets, New Sinks, New Faucets and New Toilets. One Car Large Garage with Driveway Parking for another Vehicle. There is Street Parking. Coin Laundry in Garage. Lease includes Hot & Cold Water and Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 E Avenida San Gabriel have any available units?
108 E Avenida San Gabriel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 108 E Avenida San Gabriel have?
Some of 108 E Avenida San Gabriel's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 E Avenida San Gabriel currently offering any rent specials?
108 E Avenida San Gabriel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 E Avenida San Gabriel pet-friendly?
No, 108 E Avenida San Gabriel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 108 E Avenida San Gabriel offer parking?
Yes, 108 E Avenida San Gabriel offers parking.
Does 108 E Avenida San Gabriel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 E Avenida San Gabriel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 E Avenida San Gabriel have a pool?
No, 108 E Avenida San Gabriel does not have a pool.
Does 108 E Avenida San Gabriel have accessible units?
No, 108 E Avenida San Gabriel does not have accessible units.
Does 108 E Avenida San Gabriel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 E Avenida San Gabriel has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 E Avenida San Gabriel have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 E Avenida San Gabriel does not have units with air conditioning.
