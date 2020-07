Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Terrific Location Very Close to Famous Surfing Beaches! - Two bedrooms and one bathroom upper apartment unit. Ocean view from entrance deck. Freshly painted. One car private garage and one tandem parking space directly in front of your garage. Laundry on site. Submit on pet. 1 Year Lease. Please call agent Amber Yeilding at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3#. for more information.



$1,950 = Monthly Rent

$2,050 = Security Deposit



(RLNE4925483)