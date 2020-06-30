104 Via Bilbao

Amenities

ONE-OF-A-KIND OCEAN VIEW/CANYON VIEW IN THE SEA SUMMIT SAPPHIRE COMMUNITY.



**ELECTRICITY, HOA, WEEKLY LANDSCAPER AND POOL MAINTANIENCE ALL INCLUDED IN THE LEASE**



This modern newly constructed, highly upgraded ocean view home in the breathtaking Sea Summit steps from the beach awaits you!

Enjoy Ocean breezes and a short walk to the beach along with miles of natural habitat and trials. Beautiful dark hardwood and industrial gloss concrete floors throughout. The Home features 4 bedrooms all with full baths and a powder bath downstairs for guests. One-bedroom downstairs with full bath. The private Master bedroom on-suite upstairs opens up to a spacious covered deck capturing breathtaking views of the ocean. The Master Bath features a large walk in shower, separate tub, 2 separate vanities and a his and hers huge walk-in closet. Kitchen features large island with quartz counter tops, dark espresso cabinets, all Wolf stainless steel appliances, 6 burner stove, built-in refrigerator and beautiful walk in pantry. The home is equipped with Solar Panels and a Tesla Charging station inside this spacious 3 car garage. Kitchen and Family Room opens up sliding glass doors to a magnificent outdoor entertaining yard. Experience the jaw dropping outdoor living featuring a pool, spa, seating area fire pit, putting green, covered BBQ, sink, beer kegerator and expansive wooden deck lounging area with forever views!