All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 104 Via Bilbao.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
104 Via Bilbao
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:58 AM

104 Via Bilbao

104 Via Bilbao · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

104 Via Bilbao, San Clemente, CA 92672
Marblehead Coastal

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
ONE-OF-A-KIND OCEAN VIEW/CANYON VIEW IN THE SEA SUMMIT SAPPHIRE COMMUNITY.

**ELECTRICITY, HOA, WEEKLY LANDSCAPER AND POOL MAINTANIENCE ALL INCLUDED IN THE LEASE**

This modern newly constructed, highly upgraded ocean view home in the breathtaking Sea Summit steps from the beach awaits you!
Enjoy Ocean breezes and a short walk to the beach along with miles of natural habitat and trials. Beautiful dark hardwood and industrial gloss concrete floors throughout. The Home features 4 bedrooms all with full baths and a powder bath downstairs for guests. One-bedroom downstairs with full bath. The private Master bedroom on-suite upstairs opens up to a spacious covered deck capturing breathtaking views of the ocean. The Master Bath features a large walk in shower, separate tub, 2 separate vanities and a his and hers huge walk-in closet. Kitchen features large island with quartz counter tops, dark espresso cabinets, all Wolf stainless steel appliances, 6 burner stove, built-in refrigerator and beautiful walk in pantry. The home is equipped with Solar Panels and a Tesla Charging station inside this spacious 3 car garage. Kitchen and Family Room opens up sliding glass doors to a magnificent outdoor entertaining yard. Experience the jaw dropping outdoor living featuring a pool, spa, seating area fire pit, putting green, covered BBQ, sink, beer kegerator and expansive wooden deck lounging area with forever views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Via Bilbao have any available units?
104 Via Bilbao doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 104 Via Bilbao have?
Some of 104 Via Bilbao's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Via Bilbao currently offering any rent specials?
104 Via Bilbao is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Via Bilbao pet-friendly?
No, 104 Via Bilbao is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 104 Via Bilbao offer parking?
Yes, 104 Via Bilbao offers parking.
Does 104 Via Bilbao have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Via Bilbao does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Via Bilbao have a pool?
Yes, 104 Via Bilbao has a pool.
Does 104 Via Bilbao have accessible units?
No, 104 Via Bilbao does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Via Bilbao have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Via Bilbao has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Via Bilbao have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Via Bilbao does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College