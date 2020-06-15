All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:02 AM

104 Avenida Barcelona

104 Avenida Barcelona · (949) 485-8576
Location

104 Avenida Barcelona, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3053 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Nestled on one of Southwest San Clemente’s most coveted streets this spectacularly remodeled 5 bedroom 5 bath home is coastal living at its finest. The main floor features gorgeous travertine flooring throughout, a spacious gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, center island and stainless appliances. The extra large master suite has a cozy stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and spa tub. The lower level features another 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Walking distance to the beach, the famed San Clemente pier and 2.5 miles of oceanfront trails. Just steps away from San Clemente’s best restaurants and cafes. Come enjoy the casual San Clemente beach lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Avenida Barcelona have any available units?
104 Avenida Barcelona has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Avenida Barcelona have?
Some of 104 Avenida Barcelona's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Avenida Barcelona currently offering any rent specials?
104 Avenida Barcelona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Avenida Barcelona pet-friendly?
No, 104 Avenida Barcelona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 104 Avenida Barcelona offer parking?
No, 104 Avenida Barcelona does not offer parking.
Does 104 Avenida Barcelona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Avenida Barcelona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Avenida Barcelona have a pool?
No, 104 Avenida Barcelona does not have a pool.
Does 104 Avenida Barcelona have accessible units?
No, 104 Avenida Barcelona does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Avenida Barcelona have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Avenida Barcelona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Avenida Barcelona have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Avenida Barcelona does not have units with air conditioning.
