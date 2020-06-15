104 Avenida Barcelona

Amenities

Nestled on one of Southwest San Clemente’s most coveted streets this spectacularly remodeled 5 bedroom 5 bath home is coastal living at its finest. The main floor features gorgeous travertine flooring throughout, a spacious gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, center island and stainless appliances. The extra large master suite has a cozy stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and spa tub. The lower level features another 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Walking distance to the beach, the famed San Clemente pier and 2.5 miles of oceanfront trails. Just steps away from San Clemente’s best restaurants and cafes. Come enjoy the casual San Clemente beach lifestyle!