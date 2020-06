Amenities

parking fire pit bbq/grill courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill

Stunning home in the beautiful beach community of Sea Summit. Highly desired corner lot with peak-a-boo ocean views. Expansive floor plan with 5 bedrooms each with their own full bath (one downstairs). Chef-inspired kitchen with top of the line appliances and refrigerator. Enjoy outdoor living with built in bbq, private courtyard with calming waterfall and cozy fire pit. This home truly has it all.