Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sea Pointe Estates! Amazing wrap around Ocean View!!! This home is in gated community! Has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. New Paint throughout, nice wood and tile floors. Upgraded Fixtures, 3 car garage. 4300 sqft. Close to shopping and best schools around. Feel like your on top of the world!