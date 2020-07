Q19 Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access key fob access lobby pet friendly bike storage new construction online portal package receiving

Located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento, CA each of our 68 apartment homes offer stylish interior finishes with a relaxed lifestyle in mind. Upgrade your every day at Q19 pet-friendly apartments in Sacramento with a selection of studios, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring spectacular amenities such as a Vivint Smart home systems with programmable lighting, 10 to 11-foot ceilings, and substantial 9-foot modern factory-style windows that bring the outdoors in.