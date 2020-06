Amenities

BRAND NEW 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in West Roseville - 5 bedrooms

3 full bathrooms

Downstairs bedroom & full bath

Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances

MANY UPGRADES

Great room with surround sound speakers in ceiling

Smart dual control climate by remote

Cute backyard with putting green and planter beds



We are looking for an excellent family who will take great care of this beautiful new home.



Qualifications are:

Credit scores of 640 or above

Income three times the rent

No evictions



EMAIL DEBBIE FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE

Debbie@Loffmanproperties.com

or TEXT 916-698-5060

(no calls please)



No Pets Allowed



