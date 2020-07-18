3048 Grasmere Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Two Story- 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage deep. 2650 square foot spectacular modern home built in 2008. Great view of down town Sacramento from the game room upstairs. Living room, dining room, and formal dining room, family room, game room, laundry room. Landscaped and serviced yards. Drive by take a look at the remarkable home, please DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. Showings are made by appointment only and an application is required. You can acquire an application on the website www.rdpropertymgmt.com. Make sure and read over the qualifications first and call if you have pets (916) 415-0122.