3048 Grasmere Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

3048 Grasmere Circle

3048 Grasmere Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Grasmere Circle, Roseville, CA 95661
East Roseville Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Two Story- 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage deep. 2650 square foot spectacular modern home built in 2008. Great view of down town Sacramento from the game room upstairs. Living room, dining room, and formal dining room, family room, game room, laundry room. Landscaped and serviced yards. Drive by take a look at the remarkable home, please DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. Showings are made by appointment only and an application is required. You can acquire an application on the website www.rdpropertymgmt.com. Make sure and read over the qualifications first and call if you have pets (916) 415-0122.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

