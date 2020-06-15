All apartments in Roseville
20 Cayucos Ct.

20 Cayucos Court · (916) 600-7556
Location

20 Cayucos Court, Roseville, CA 95678
Highland Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20 Cayucos Ct. · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
20 Cayucos Ct. Available 05/05/20 Spacious 3 bedroom home near Roseville Galleria Mall - Location! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single story home is situated on a corner lot and is close to the Roseville Galleria Mall and Fountains Shopping Center. Nearby is award-winning Catheryn Gates Elementary School, as well as parks and services, and ease of access to the interstate and Roseville Work Centers. This home features a well-designed, single story floorplan with newer wood laminate flooring, arched entry ways, vaulted ceilings, a remote master with walk-in closet, spacious kitchen with dining bar, and an inviting family room with fireplace. This home has a low-maintenance private yard and has a covered patio and toolshed. The rent is $2100/month; deposit is the same. The tenant pays $125/month for water, sewer, and trash reimbursement (Total rent is $2225/month). Please note, Rental Criteria is as follows: at least a 650 fico score, proof of funds for move in at time of application, proof of income/employment and 3 times the rent; No evictions, no criminal record, no bounced checks, maximum move in 30 days or less from the time you are approved for the home. One year lease on this home as a minimum. No showings allowed at this time due to Covid19 concerns. Please do not disturb tenant. Text or email me if interested or seek an application. Please note, phone calls not returned at this time. A video of the interior follows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3qVNhGAo6g

(RLNE3672464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Cayucos Ct. have any available units?
20 Cayucos Ct. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Cayucos Ct. have?
Some of 20 Cayucos Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Cayucos Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Cayucos Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Cayucos Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Cayucos Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 20 Cayucos Ct. offer parking?
No, 20 Cayucos Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 20 Cayucos Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Cayucos Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Cayucos Ct. have a pool?
No, 20 Cayucos Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Cayucos Ct. have accessible units?
No, 20 Cayucos Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Cayucos Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Cayucos Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Cayucos Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Cayucos Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
