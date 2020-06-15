Amenities

20 Cayucos Ct. Available 05/05/20 Spacious 3 bedroom home near Roseville Galleria Mall - Location! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single story home is situated on a corner lot and is close to the Roseville Galleria Mall and Fountains Shopping Center. Nearby is award-winning Catheryn Gates Elementary School, as well as parks and services, and ease of access to the interstate and Roseville Work Centers. This home features a well-designed, single story floorplan with newer wood laminate flooring, arched entry ways, vaulted ceilings, a remote master with walk-in closet, spacious kitchen with dining bar, and an inviting family room with fireplace. This home has a low-maintenance private yard and has a covered patio and toolshed. The rent is $2100/month; deposit is the same. The tenant pays $125/month for water, sewer, and trash reimbursement (Total rent is $2225/month). Please note, Rental Criteria is as follows: at least a 650 fico score, proof of funds for move in at time of application, proof of income/employment and 3 times the rent; No evictions, no criminal record, no bounced checks, maximum move in 30 days or less from the time you are approved for the home. One year lease on this home as a minimum. No showings allowed at this time due to Covid19 concerns. Please do not disturb tenant. Text or email me if interested or seek an application. Please note, phone calls not returned at this time. A video of the interior follows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3qVNhGAo6g



