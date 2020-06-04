Amenities

165 South Lincoln Street Unit B Available 07/10/20 Central Roseville, 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment, Upper Level - This adorable, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is part of a triplex located in central Roseville. It is the upper unit of the front house and is separate from the third unit. It has a private entrance and a shared backyard with the bottom unit. It features carpet and flooring throughout the apartment. Kitchen includes a gas stove, oven, dishwasher, and *refrigerator (*provided as a courtesy item). Stacked washer and dryer also provided as courtesy items*. Nearby amenities include shopping & entertainment in the historic downtown Roseville, community parks, and great schools including; Roseville High School, Cirby Elementary School, & Buljan Middle School.



- Tenant pays water, garbage, & sewer

- Non-smokers.

- $10.00 monthly charge will be due in addition to rent for Utility Reduction Fee (Filter Program)

- Tenants must maintain Renter's Insurance of $300,000.00 covering all named parties in agreement (approximately $10.00 - $15.00 a month).



*Refrigerator, washer, and dryer if provided in all properties are included as courtesy items; tenant may replace or elect to repair listed courtesy appliances if it/they fail during tenancy. Owner is not responsible for repairing or replacing these items (unless elected to do so).



For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net.



Qualification Summary - minimum 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history. No Evictions, No open Bankruptcies.



To apply for this visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the Select your desired property this will take you to our guidelines and begin your application today. Everyone over the age of 18 years or older has to submit an individual application. (application fees are non refundable) please review requirements.



Approved applicants must place a deposit by certified funds and execute a signed lease agreement within 24 to 48 hours in order to remove the property from the market. The home will be continued to be shown until Deposit is secured and Contract is in place.



Get credit for paying your rent on time with us! Were an Experian RentBureau company.

We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That is why we have partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports



rentals@actionproperties.net 916 786 0649



