nevada city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:19 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Nevada City, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Turpentine Drive
20 Turpentine Drive, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1836 sqft
Nevada City Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in Nevada City. There is a formal living room with fireplace and family room with wood burning stove. The kitchen opens to the family room and dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
316 Gracie Road - 1
316 Gracie Rd, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
513 Searls Ave Suite #1
513 Searls Avenue, Nevada City, CA
Studio
$625
331 sqft
Commercial Property - Premier Office Spaces. Office #1 is approximately 331 square feet and has two windows. One window opens to the outside. Each unit in the building has its own thermostat. There is shared waiting area and restrooms.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
530 Nevada Street
530 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Great house within walking distance to downtown - Property Id: 253998 House is in perfect condition. Kitchen has been remodeled 2017, living room has a fire place, huge double car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Nevada City
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
10622 Banner Mine Way
10622 Banner Mine Way, Nevada County, CA
Studio
$1,050
10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City.
Results within 5 miles of Nevada City
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 Stanford Court
121 Stanford Court, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1716 sqft
121 Stanford Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Grass Valley, CA 95945 - Single family ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sec in Cypress Hills. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Deck with panoramic views.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Rockwood Drive ****
103 Rockwood Drive, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Upgraded Two Bedroom with a Prime Location! Virtual Lease Now - This sought-after location offers a gorgeous two-bedroom one and a half bath townhome that will be ready for move-in May 16th! We knew you may be about to lease the wrong address so
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
130 Cypress Hill Dr.
130 Cypress Hill Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1328 sqft
Cypress Hill home a short distance to high school, shopping, trails, medical offices and more. Central heat and air, two-car attached garage, fireplace, covered front porch and small back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
142 Race Street
142 Race Street, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1054 sqft
***** PENDING ***** Beautifully remodeled Victorian in Grass Valley. Two bedroom, one bath home on level, fenced lot.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
170 East Main Street #212
170 East Main Street, Grass Valley, CA
Studio
$380
161 sqft
Commercial Professional Office Space with Balcony – Historical Grass Valley Professional office space on the second floor of the Gateway Building, exquisitely detailed in accurate historic style at the corner of East Main Street and Richardson
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
15556 Brooks Rd
15556 Brooks Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Adorable 1 bedroom apartment on shared property - This is an adorable 1 bedroom apartment over a barn ( no animals in barn). Bathroom and laundry on main level. spacious apartment upstairs, bedroom area open to living and kitchen area.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11451 Lexington Way
11451 Lexington Way, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Squirrel Creek Country Home 1.5 acres lot - Located off Squirrel Creek this house is beautiful, with well, septic. A 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom with a open kitchen floor plan opening to a large wooden deck. A very large living room with fire place.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
107 Rockwood Way
107 Rockwood Dr, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-Story Rockwood Condo - Lovely, spacious 2 bedroom Condominium in the Rockwood Condominium Complex with full access to the community pool. The condo has views out over the pool.
Results within 10 miles of Nevada City
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11427 Birchville Rd
11427 Birchville Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Lovely Ranch Style Home on Beautiful Property - Rare opportunity to live on an incredible property with a 50 acre organic farm across the street from you.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15782 Smithys Pl
15782 Smithys Place, Nevada County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2054 sqft
Close to Rollins Lake - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on 2 acres. This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and freestanding wood stove. The kitchen has great cabinet space, center island, tile counters and flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13320 Devin Lane
13320 Devin Lane, Nevada County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Enjoy the peace and quiet with nature around in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home plus an office with sliding glass door to private back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
11659 Highgrader Rd
11659 Highgrader Road, Rough and Ready, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER 6/7 - DRIVE BYS OK, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS This private 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is located on a dead end street in Rough and Ready just 10 minutes from Grass Valley.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Nevada City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Nevada City area include California State University-Sacramento, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nevada City from include Sacramento, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Arden-Arcade, and Rocklin.
