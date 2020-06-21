1200 Frances Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! This property includes:



-Attached 2 car garage



-Tile flooring and carpeting throughout



-Fireplace



-Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a gas stove



-Spacious bedrooms



-Bathroom includes a pedestal sink and bathtub



-Washer/dryer



-Central heat/air



-Fenced backyard



-Owner pays the water, sewer, and trash with a $50 monthly utility surcharge



-This property is located close to freeway access, Sierra Gardens Park, and Kaiser Permanente!



A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services

966-8000-Office

4465 Granite Dr Suite 1015

Rocklin, CA 95677

Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online

BRE License #01368020



Rental Qualifications:

-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income

-Zero evictions

-Good rental verification

-650+ credit score is preferred

-Pets are allowed with an additional deposit and monthly pet rent



-You must view the property before we process your application-

-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application

-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-

-Applications missing information will not be processed