1200 Frances Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! This property includes:
-Attached 2 car garage
-Tile flooring and carpeting throughout
-Fireplace
-Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a gas stove
-Spacious bedrooms
-Bathroom includes a pedestal sink and bathtub
-Washer/dryer
-Central heat/air
-Fenced backyard
-Owner pays the water, sewer, and trash with a $50 monthly utility surcharge
-This property is located close to freeway access, Sierra Gardens Park, and Kaiser Permanente!
A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services
966-8000-Office
4465 Granite Dr Suite 1015
Rocklin, CA 95677
Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online
BRE License #01368020
Rental Qualifications:
-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income
-Zero evictions
-Good rental verification
-650+ credit score is preferred
-Pets are allowed with an additional deposit and monthly pet rent
-You must view the property before we process your application-
-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application
-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-
-Applications missing information will not be processed