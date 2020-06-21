All apartments in Roseville
1200 Frances Dr
Last updated June 16 2020

1200 Frances Dr

1200 Frances Drive · (657) 201-5780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Frances Drive, Roseville, CA 95661
Sierra Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! This property includes:

-Attached 2 car garage

-Tile flooring and carpeting throughout

-Fireplace

-Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a gas stove

-Spacious bedrooms

-Bathroom includes a pedestal sink and bathtub

-Washer/dryer

-Central heat/air

-Fenced backyard

-Owner pays the water, sewer, and trash with a $50 monthly utility surcharge

-This property is located close to freeway access, Sierra Gardens Park, and Kaiser Permanente!

A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services
966-8000-Office
4465 Granite Dr Suite 1015
Rocklin, CA 95677
Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online
BRE License #01368020

Rental Qualifications:
-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income
-Zero evictions
-Good rental verification
-650+ credit score is preferred
-Pets are allowed with an additional deposit and monthly pet rent

-You must view the property before we process your application-
-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application
-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-
-Applications missing information will not be processed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

