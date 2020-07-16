Amenities

117 Enchanted Court Available 09/01/20 55+ Sun City, 2bd 2ba 1198sft, Community Amenties Included - Sun City 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1198sqft, single story, built in 1996. Open Great room floorplan.

Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with updated counters, gas stove, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, dining nook, lots of natural light with open windows. Newer Central heating and air. Large rear covered patio with low maintenance yard with mature trees. Property has an attached 2 car garage.



Washer Dryer Hookups in Garage, Washer and Dryer (as is)

Access to clubhouse & all amenities included

Tenant pays all utilities

Tenant to maintain landscaping

Owner Pays HOA Dues

Pets Negotiable

No Smoking



Please visit www.actionproperties.net to apply.



Qualification Summary - minimum 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history.



Approved applicants must place a deposit by certified funds and execute a signed lease agreement within 24 to 48 hours in order to remove the property from the market. The home will be continued to be shown until Deposit is secured and Contract is in place.



Get credit for paying your rent on time with us! Were an Experian RentBureau company.

We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That is why we have partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports



Sun City Roseville is situated in south Placer County between the Sacramento Valley and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Roseville is located approximately ten miles south of the Sun City Lincoln Hills community. Some buyers prefer Sun City Roseville for its location, mature landscaping and proximity to Sacramento.



