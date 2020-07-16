All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

117 Enchanted Court

117 Enchanted Court · (916) 786-0649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Enchanted Court, Roseville, CA 95747
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 Enchanted Court · Avail. Sep 1

$1,925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
117 Enchanted Court Available 09/01/20 55+ Sun City, 2bd 2ba 1198sft, Community Amenties Included - Sun City 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1198sqft, single story, built in 1996. Open Great room floorplan.
Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with updated counters, gas stove, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, dining nook, lots of natural light with open windows. Newer Central heating and air. Large rear covered patio with low maintenance yard with mature trees. Property has an attached 2 car garage.

Washer Dryer Hookups in Garage, Washer and Dryer (as is)
Access to clubhouse & all amenities included
Tenant pays all utilities
Tenant to maintain landscaping
Owner Pays HOA Dues
Pets Negotiable
No Smoking

Please visit www.actionproperties.net to apply.

Qualification Summary - minimum 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history. For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the property you are interested in to view guidelines. Smoking of any kind is prohibited at every property we manage. We require all tenants to carry renters insurance. Photos, descriptions and information on this website are deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Approved applicants must place a deposit by certified funds and execute a signed lease agreement within 24 to 48 hours in order to remove the property from the market. The home will be continued to be shown until Deposit is secured and Contract is in place.

Get credit for paying your rent on time with us! Were an Experian RentBureau company.
We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That is why we have partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports

Sun City Roseville is situated in south Placer County between the Sacramento Valley and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Roseville is located approximately ten miles south of the Sun City Lincoln Hills community. Some buyers prefer Sun City Roseville for its location, mature landscaping and proximity to Sacramento.

(RLNE5057758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

