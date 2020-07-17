1121 Corfield Drive.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Roseville! This property feature open living spaces with a fireplace and an in house laundry room. Residents will enjoy the shaded backyard complete with a patio cover and lots of room for entertaining. Located conveniently close to shopping, entertainment and more!



Rent $1,995 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



