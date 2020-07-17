All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:35 PM

1121 Corfield Drive

1121 Corfield Drive · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 Corfield Drive, Roseville, CA 95747
Woodcreek Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/HuvQW-iAnBw

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Roseville! This property feature open living spaces with a fireplace and an in house laundry room. Residents will enjoy the shaded backyard complete with a patio cover and lots of room for entertaining. Located conveniently close to shopping, entertainment and more!

Rent $1,995 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1121 Corfield Drive have any available units?
1121 Corfield Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1121 Corfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Corfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Corfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Corfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1121 Corfield Drive offer parking?
No, 1121 Corfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Corfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Corfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Corfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1121 Corfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Corfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Corfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Corfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Corfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Corfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Corfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

