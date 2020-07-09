All apartments in Riverside
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

759 Spruce Street

759 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

759 Spruce Street, Riverside, CA 92507
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nearly 3000 SQFT gorgeous family home. With 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a 2-Car garage. Whole house is newly remodeled. Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steal Appliances. Polished concrete floor on the first floor and wood floor through the 2nd story. 2 bedroom master suites (one downstairs and one upstairs). Another bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Great for entertaining with a large covered patio. Close to shopping and restaurants. The price is for a 12-month lease, fully furnished. Tenant pays for utilities. Month-to-month lease is available with a higher price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Spruce Street have any available units?
759 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 759 Spruce Street have?
Some of 759 Spruce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
759 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 759 Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 759 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 759 Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 759 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 759 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 759 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 759 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
