759 Spruce Street

Nearly 3000 SQFT gorgeous family home. With 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a 2-Car garage. Whole house is newly remodeled. Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steal Appliances. Polished concrete floor on the first floor and wood floor through the 2nd story. 2 bedroom master suites (one downstairs and one upstairs). Another bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Great for entertaining with a large covered patio. Close to shopping and restaurants. The price is for a 12-month lease, fully furnished. Tenant pays for utilities. Month-to-month lease is available with a higher price.