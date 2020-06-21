All apartments in Riverside
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:50 PM

6904 Viking Court

6904 Viking Court · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Viking Court, Riverside, CA 92506
Casa Blanca

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This is a single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a great neighborhood. All new interior paint in neutral colors throughout, new window coverings throughout. Tile and laminate wood floors. Dining area off kitchen. Master suite with slider to the rear patio. Central air/heat. Washer/dryer hook-ups in attached garage. Covered patio is great for entertaining. One year lease. No pets please.

For showing information visity Rently.com or call 951-800-7911

Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $19.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drain screens at move-in; quarterly deliver of high quality HVAC filters, no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; on line tenant portal for maintenance, on line payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.

All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.

Qualifications:
3 times the rent as monthly gross income
No evictions or money judgement
Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income
Minimum FICO/credit score of 650

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Viking Court have any available units?
6904 Viking Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 Viking Court have?
Some of 6904 Viking Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Viking Court currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Viking Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Viking Court pet-friendly?
No, 6904 Viking Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 6904 Viking Court offer parking?
Yes, 6904 Viking Court does offer parking.
Does 6904 Viking Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Viking Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Viking Court have a pool?
No, 6904 Viking Court does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Viking Court have accessible units?
No, 6904 Viking Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Viking Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 Viking Court does not have units with dishwashers.
