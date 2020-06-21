6904 Viking Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

This is a single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a great neighborhood. All new interior paint in neutral colors throughout, new window coverings throughout. Tile and laminate wood floors. Dining area off kitchen. Master suite with slider to the rear patio. Central air/heat. Washer/dryer hook-ups in attached garage. Covered patio is great for entertaining. One year lease. No pets please.



For showing information visity Rently.com or call 951-800-7911



Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $19.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drain screens at move-in; quarterly deliver of high quality HVAC filters, no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; on line tenant portal for maintenance, on line payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.



All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgement

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.