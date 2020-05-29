All apartments in Riverside
3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M

3593 Prospect Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3593 Prospect Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
Downtown Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Come and see this beautiful two-story home for lease that includes a relaxing porch in front to enjoy the nice views and weather. This two bedroom, one bathroom spacious home comes furnished with extra space in the main room for a nice retreat, includes flat screen television and extra space in the bathroom for a dresser. The elegant living room welcomes you with a comfy sectional with a recliner seat and a bamboo lamp stand. A full entertainment center is awaiting for you with a 63" flat screen television and a surround sound system. Each bedroom is furnished with beds and dressers, each has it's own walk in closet. The bathroom has a jet tub and a dresser. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is next to the bedrooms for more convenience. Enjoy the mountain view and the breeze on the furnished patio. This gorgeous home is attached. The living area size is estimated by the landlord and applicants are to verify it.
Welcome to this beautifully upgraded triplex of one house and two studios in sought after Riverside City quiet neighborhood!! The property is close to many key establishments and destinations making it highly desirable: across the street from Riverside Community College, around two miles from University of California Riverside, one Block away from Riverside Community Hospital, four blocks away from the Mission Inn, near to plenty of shopping centers with popular stores and anchors, close to restaurants, five blocks away from Robideau Mountain, two blocks away from the I-91 Freeway entrance, and close to the CA-60 Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M have any available units?
3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M have?
Some of 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M currently offering any rent specials?
3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M pet-friendly?
No, 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M offer parking?
No, 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M does not offer parking.
Does 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M have a pool?
No, 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M does not have a pool.
Does 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M have accessible units?
No, 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M does not have accessible units.
Does 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M has units with dishwashers.
