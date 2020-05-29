3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Come and see this beautiful two-story home for lease that includes a relaxing porch in front to enjoy the nice views and weather. This two bedroom, one bathroom spacious home comes furnished with extra space in the main room for a nice retreat, includes flat screen television and extra space in the bathroom for a dresser. The elegant living room welcomes you with a comfy sectional with a recliner seat and a bamboo lamp stand. A full entertainment center is awaiting for you with a 63" flat screen television and a surround sound system. Each bedroom is furnished with beds and dressers, each has it's own walk in closet. The bathroom has a jet tub and a dresser. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is next to the bedrooms for more convenience. Enjoy the mountain view and the breeze on the furnished patio. This gorgeous home is attached. The living area size is estimated by the landlord and applicants are to verify it.

Welcome to this beautifully upgraded triplex of one house and two studios in sought after Riverside City quiet neighborhood!! The property is close to many key establishments and destinations making it highly desirable: across the street from Riverside Community College, around two miles from University of California Riverside, one Block away from Riverside Community Hospital, four blocks away from the Mission Inn, near to plenty of shopping centers with popular stores and anchors, close to restaurants, five blocks away from Robideau Mountain, two blocks away from the I-91 Freeway entrance, and close to the CA-60 Highway.