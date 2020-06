Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal and super convenient location! This is like your own delightful and fresh home and it's been upgraded to the 9's! New and higher end stainless kitchen appliances (frig newer) You're just about getting a brand new kitchen. Samsung Washer/Dryer in your private garage. Beautiful and refinished and polished up hardwood floors. Fresh and modern paint. It's light and airy, bright and sunny, and a wonderful place to call home! Beautiful tree lined street welcomes you! Make this your next home...you owe it to yourself! Big money spent on higher end upgrades! Such a delightful home and Oh so conveniently located! Rent includes weekly gardening service.