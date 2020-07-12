/
palm park
229 Apartments for rent in Palm Park, Redwood City, CA
1 Unit Available
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Master Suite
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1737 sqft
Unit Master Suite Available 08/01/20 $2000 master suite includeUtilities/RedwoodCity,CA - Property Id: 304559 Seeking professional(s) for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.
1 Unit Available
193 Redwood Ave 5
193 Redwood Ave, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
600 sqft
Newly Remodeled, in-unit laundry, covered parking - Property Id: 306480 Rent this newly remodeled, lovely, furnished one-bedroom apartment and enjoy the convenience of a central location, right in the heart of Redwood City.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Park
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
95 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
13 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
9 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,695
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
79 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
1 Unit Available
Brewster Place
600 Brewster Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
14 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,658
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,672
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
2 Units Available
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,099
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
1 Unit Available
2762 Ohio Ave
2762 Ohio Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 98757 Newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath house for rent in Redwood City on the border of Woodside. 3 minute drive to the 280 & 10 minute drive to Stanford.
1 Unit Available
2504 Spring St
2504 Spring Street, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1600 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM-4 bedrooms 3 baths House plus family room and office on the friendly neighborhood in Redwood City. - *********AVAILABLE NOW ********* Check out our available listing at: www.EpicREA.com * For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso.
1 Unit Available
611 Manzanita Street
611 Manzanita Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
544 sqft
This 1Bedroom 1Bath home has a designated covered parking and a storage unit. There is common area space shared between tenants. Nearby schools include Central Community School, Central Community High School and Hoover Elementary School.
1 Unit Available
1405 Marshall Street, Suite A - 707
1405 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Enjoy all the beautiful perks of living close to Downtown Redwood City! Marymount Apartments are located in the heart of Redwood City and walking distance to Sequoia Station. Close by all convenient shopping and dining areas, highways 101 and 280.
1 Unit Available
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas
2350 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Woodside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2150 sqft
Large 4-5 bedroom home coming soon! - Enjoy this graceful, private property in Redwood City, complete with large open living room and large backyard patio area.
1 Unit Available
440 Madison Avenue
440 Madison Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1570 sqft
Charming three bedroom + bonus room, two bath single family home. Just off of Woodside Road and El Camino Real and minutes from Highway 101. New flooring, new paint, and the majority of new the windows are new. Includes washer/dryer as well.
1 Unit Available
146 Roosevelt Avenue
146 Roosevelt Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1130 sqft
146 Roosevelt Avenue Available 08/20/20 STUNNING SPANISH STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME 2BR/1BA CHEFS KITCHEN UPDATED BATH HUGE BACKYARD MULTIPLE PARKING - 146 Roosevelt Avenue 2BR/1BA Single Family Home $3,950 YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS STUNNING
1 Unit Available
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1640 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef784f84299601193fe5e31 Stylish & Elegant Tri Level home available for immediate LEASE on the border of Redwood City & Atherton.
1 Unit Available
2682 Halsey Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063
2682 Halsey Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5c031fa18777447fe790 KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1,800 sqft.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Park
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
28 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,587
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
10 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
