Redondo Beach, CA
906 North Catalina Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

906 North Catalina Ave.

906 North Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
South Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

906 North Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One block from the beach, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Cape Cod stlye condo available for rent! - Situated one block from the ocean, this beautiful cape code style 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath condo is available for rent. Recent construction with top of the line finishes. Offers inviting, open floor plans surrounded by a courtyard conducive to getting to know your neighbors.

Francisca Villas are located on the corner of Francisca and Catalina, 15 minutes to LAX, or freeway. This Gateway to Redondo Beach is perfect for those desiring designer finishes and a little more warmth, comfort and style than the standard home.

Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances, brushed nickle faucets & accessories, solid granite counter tops w/ full back splash, designer cabinetry with glazing & travertine floor tiles.
Bathrooms: Jacuzzi style soaking tub. travertine floors and shower walls. solid granite counter tops, designer lighting & fixtures
Walls & Ceilings are pre wired for wall mount flat screens
Subterranean parking garage with 2 parking spaces

(RLNE3444310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 North Catalina Ave. have any available units?
906 North Catalina Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 906 North Catalina Ave. have?
Some of 906 North Catalina Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 North Catalina Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
906 North Catalina Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 North Catalina Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 North Catalina Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 906 North Catalina Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 906 North Catalina Ave. offers parking.
Does 906 North Catalina Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 North Catalina Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 North Catalina Ave. have a pool?
No, 906 North Catalina Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 906 North Catalina Ave. have accessible units?
No, 906 North Catalina Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 906 North Catalina Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 North Catalina Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 North Catalina Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 North Catalina Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
