727 Esplanade

Stunning Two Level Penthouse with Floor to Ceiling Panoramic Views from Malibu to Palos Verdes. Located on the Esplanade with Custom finishes throughout including Professional Grade Appliances in the Contemporary Kitchen. Vast First Floor Living Space and Dining Area with Entire West Wall Looking Out onto the Sand and Beach Views Views Views! One Master Bedroom is Conveniently Located Downstairs, There's also a Den/Office or Media Room on The Same Level. Stack Washer/Dryer for your convenience in the unit. Spiral Staircase takes you to the Loft-style 2nd Master Bedroom. The Grandiose Master Spa Bath Has A Deep Soaking Jet Tub. You Must Come and See for Yourself! Includes Inside Stack Washer and Dryer. Gated Subterranean Parking for Two, Additional Storage, Association Hot tub and Sauna for your Relaxation. Steps to Bike Path, Avenue C Fitness Stairs , Sand & Surf and Volleyball Courts, Redondo Pier, the Portofino Hotel and Marina. Stroll to the Riviera Village for Great Restaurants & Shops. Enjoy the Beach Life! Sorry Absolutely No Pets Allowed at Riviera Shores.