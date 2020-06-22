All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

727 Esplanade

727 Esplanade
Location

727 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
volleyball court
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
media room
sauna
volleyball court
Stunning Two Level Penthouse with Floor to Ceiling Panoramic Views from Malibu to Palos Verdes. Located on the Esplanade with Custom finishes throughout including Professional Grade Appliances in the Contemporary Kitchen. Vast First Floor Living Space and Dining Area with Entire West Wall Looking Out onto the Sand and Beach Views Views Views! One Master Bedroom is Conveniently Located Downstairs, There's also a Den/Office or Media Room on The Same Level. Stack Washer/Dryer for your convenience in the unit. Spiral Staircase takes you to the Loft-style 2nd Master Bedroom. The Grandiose Master Spa Bath Has A Deep Soaking Jet Tub. You Must Come and See for Yourself! Includes Inside Stack Washer and Dryer. Gated Subterranean Parking for Two, Additional Storage, Association Hot tub and Sauna for your Relaxation. Steps to Bike Path, Avenue C Fitness Stairs , Sand & Surf and Volleyball Courts, Redondo Pier, the Portofino Hotel and Marina. Stroll to the Riviera Village for Great Restaurants & Shops. Enjoy the Beach Life! Sorry Absolutely No Pets Allowed at Riviera Shores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Esplanade have any available units?
727 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 727 Esplanade have?
Some of 727 Esplanade's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
727 Esplanade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 727 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 727 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 727 Esplanade does offer parking.
Does 727 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Esplanade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 727 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 727 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 727 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Esplanade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
