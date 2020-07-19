Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B Available 01/07/19 Beautiful Spanish Style Redondo Beach detached Ocean View Townhouse! - Amazing ocean views to enjoy from the living room, dining room and two large balconies. This excellently priced, spacious, home has three bedrooms 2.5 baths in approximately 1,763 sq ft. Wood floors in main living areas with carpeting in 2 bedrooms. This unit comes with a newly remodeled kitchen, including a brand new stainless refrigerator! It also includes a dishwasher, microwave and laundry hook ups. The loft can be as an office or den. Situated near award winning Beryl Heights Elementary! Pets considered.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2465723)