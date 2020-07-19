All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B

623 N Lucia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

623 N Lucia Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B Available 01/07/19 Beautiful Spanish Style Redondo Beach detached Ocean View Townhouse! - Amazing ocean views to enjoy from the living room, dining room and two large balconies. This excellently priced, spacious, home has three bedrooms 2.5 baths in approximately 1,763 sq ft. Wood floors in main living areas with carpeting in 2 bedrooms. This unit comes with a newly remodeled kitchen, including a brand new stainless refrigerator! It also includes a dishwasher, microwave and laundry hook ups. The loft can be as an office or den. Situated near award winning Beryl Heights Elementary! Pets considered.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2465723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have any available units?
623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have?
Some of 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B currently offering any rent specials?
623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B is pet friendly.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B offer parking?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B does not offer parking.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have a pool?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B does not have a pool.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have accessible units?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B does not have accessible units.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B does not have units with air conditioning.
