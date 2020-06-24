2604 Curtis Avenue

Amenities

- Address: 2604 Curtis Ave Unit # 2, Redondo Beach, CA 90278



- 5 minute drive to South Bay Galleria Mall

- 10 minute drive to Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach



- Rent: $2,350 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,600 (On Approved Credit)

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx: 950 Sq.Ft.



- Upstairs Unit

- Appliances Included: Stainless Steel Stove & Oven

- Quartz Counter-Tops

- Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Laundry On-Site

- Large Private Balcony

- 1 Car Garage Space Included

- Utilities Paid By Owner: Water, Sewage



- Will accept cat or dog with $500 pet deposit

- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.