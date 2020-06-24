2604 Curtis Avenue

Amenities
- Address: 2604 Curtis Ave Unit # 2, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
- 5 minute drive to South Bay Galleria Mall
- 10 minute drive to Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach
- Rent: $2,350 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,600 (On Approved Credit)
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 950 Sq.Ft.
- Upstairs Unit
- Appliances Included: Stainless Steel Stove & Oven
- Quartz Counter-Tops
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Laundry On-Site
- Large Private Balcony
- 1 Car Garage Space Included
- Utilities Paid By Owner: Water, Sewage
- Will accept cat or dog with $500 pet deposit
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.