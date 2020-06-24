All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

2604 Curtis Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Address: 2604 Curtis Ave Unit # 2, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

- 5 minute drive to South Bay Galleria Mall
- 10 minute drive to Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach

- Rent: $2,350 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,600 (On Approved Credit)
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 950 Sq.Ft.

- Upstairs Unit
- Appliances Included: Stainless Steel Stove & Oven
- Quartz Counter-Tops
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Laundry On-Site
- Large Private Balcony
- 1 Car Garage Space Included
- Utilities Paid By Owner: Water, Sewage

- Will accept cat or dog with $500 pet deposit
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Curtis Avenue have any available units?
2604 Curtis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2604 Curtis Avenue have?
Some of 2604 Curtis Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Curtis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Curtis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Curtis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Curtis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Curtis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Curtis Avenue offers parking.
Does 2604 Curtis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Curtis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Curtis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2604 Curtis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Curtis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2604 Curtis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Curtis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Curtis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Curtis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Curtis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
