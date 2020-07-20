Amenities

2218 Rockefeller Ln #B Available 04/20/19 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 story townhome in quiet complex - This 3 bedroom town-home has new paint throughout, new laminate wood flooring and new carpet.Two bedrooms, a full bath and access to two car garage with washer/dryer are on main level. The upper floor features a spacious, open living and dining area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sliding doors which lead to a private balcony. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and lots of counter space along with gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and courtesy refrigerator. You'll find the large master bedroom with two closets, including a walk-in, and sliding doors leading to the balcony, plus full bathroom with double sinks on this level. There's also a powder room and storage closets. Located in a small 3-unit complex, you'll enjoy this location close to parks, shopping & eating on Artesia Blvd and less than 1/2 mile from award winning elementary and middle schools.No smoking, no pets. Call to view: Marine View Management: 310-373-3599.



