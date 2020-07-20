All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2218 Rockefeller Ln #B
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

2218 Rockefeller Ln #B

2218 Rockefeller Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2218 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
2218 Rockefeller Ln #B Available 04/20/19 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 story townhome in quiet complex - This 3 bedroom town-home has new paint throughout, new laminate wood flooring and new carpet.Two bedrooms, a full bath and access to two car garage with washer/dryer are on main level. The upper floor features a spacious, open living and dining area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sliding doors which lead to a private balcony. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and lots of counter space along with gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and courtesy refrigerator. You'll find the large master bedroom with two closets, including a walk-in, and sliding doors leading to the balcony, plus full bathroom with double sinks on this level. There's also a powder room and storage closets. Located in a small 3-unit complex, you'll enjoy this location close to parks, shopping & eating on Artesia Blvd and less than 1/2 mile from award winning elementary and middle schools.No smoking, no pets. Call to view: Marine View Management: 310-373-3599.

(RLNE4827815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B have any available units?
2218 Rockefeller Ln #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B have?
Some of 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Rockefeller Ln #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B offers parking.
Does 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B have a pool?
No, 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B have accessible units?
No, 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 Rockefeller Ln #B does not have units with air conditioning.
