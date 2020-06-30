All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

2207 Rockefeller Lane #C

2207 Rockefeller Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
2015 construction modern contemporary townhome, 4 bed, 3 full baths - You'll love this fantastic Redondo Beach 2015 construction modern contemporary 3-on-a-lot townhome! Extra high ceilings, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, only blocks from Birney Elementary! The reverse floor plan has two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room on the entry level, and the Master suite, 4th bedroom, and all living space on the second level with extra-high ceilings to maximize the open and bright feeling. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, a microwave "drawer" and 6 burner stove in the island, facing out to your family and guests in the living space! The living room features a surround-sound system, a gas-burning fireplace, and sliding glass door access to the west-facing balcony. The balcony has a natural gas hookup for you to connect your own outdoor grill. Several TV wall mounts throughout the home will be left for your use. Both downstairs bedrooms have sliding door access to the zen backyard. The two-car garage includes a super quiet door operator, epoxy flooring and a central vacuum for you to use throughout the home.

Please note:
- Per Builder's records, unit has 1903 finished sq ft.
- No pets.
- There is no carpet. Wood flooring throughout.
- Dryer (laundry) & refrigerator are provided by Landlord, but with no warranty for their repair or replacement.
- The guest parking space immediately next to this unit is non-exclusive, shared with the entire complex.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5334905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C have any available units?
2207 Rockefeller Lane #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C have?
Some of 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Rockefeller Lane #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C offers parking.
Does 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C have a pool?
No, 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C have accessible units?
No, 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 Rockefeller Lane #C does not have units with air conditioning.

