2207 Rockefeller Lane #C

2015 construction modern contemporary townhome, 4 bed, 3 full baths - You'll love this fantastic Redondo Beach 2015 construction modern contemporary 3-on-a-lot townhome! Extra high ceilings, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, only blocks from Birney Elementary! The reverse floor plan has two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room on the entry level, and the Master suite, 4th bedroom, and all living space on the second level with extra-high ceilings to maximize the open and bright feeling. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, a microwave "drawer" and 6 burner stove in the island, facing out to your family and guests in the living space! The living room features a surround-sound system, a gas-burning fireplace, and sliding glass door access to the west-facing balcony. The balcony has a natural gas hookup for you to connect your own outdoor grill. Several TV wall mounts throughout the home will be left for your use. Both downstairs bedrooms have sliding door access to the zen backyard. The two-car garage includes a super quiet door operator, epoxy flooring and a central vacuum for you to use throughout the home.



Please note:

- Per Builder's records, unit has 1903 finished sq ft.

- No pets.

- There is no carpet. Wood flooring throughout.

- Dryer (laundry) & refrigerator are provided by Landlord, but with no warranty for their repair or replacement.

- The guest parking space immediately next to this unit is non-exclusive, shared with the entire complex.



