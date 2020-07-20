All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2114 Dufour Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

2114 Dufour Avenue

2114 Dufour Ave · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2114 Dufour Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled 4bed/3bath SFR home with a large gated back yard. Kitchen has been completely gutted and remodeled with all new cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, outlets, Stove, hood, tile flooring, moldings, dry wall, paint, sink, faucet, recessed lighting and paint. Off the kitchen is a door that leads out to side yard. Two of the Bathrooms have been gutted and remodeled and the other bathroom has new tile flooring. Refinished original hardwood floors. Newer carpets. All new recessed lighting throughout the house. All new windows and sliding doors installed. New water heater installed. New sprinklers installed. New concrete driveway. All iron rod fences have been painted. New roof installed a year ago. Separate laundry room with new paint and new tile flooring. Two bedrooms upstairs one has a balcony looking over back yard. Two bedrooms’ downstairs with sliding doors which leads to back yard. Over size two car garage completely dry walled with storage racks. This is a turnkey home ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have any available units?
2114 Dufour Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2114 Dufour Avenue have?
Some of 2114 Dufour Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Dufour Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Dufour Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Dufour Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Dufour Avenue offers parking.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have a pool?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Dufour Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
