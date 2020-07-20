2114 Dufour Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled 4bed/3bath SFR home with a large gated back yard. Kitchen has been completely gutted and remodeled with all new cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, outlets, Stove, hood, tile flooring, moldings, dry wall, paint, sink, faucet, recessed lighting and paint. Off the kitchen is a door that leads out to side yard. Two of the Bathrooms have been gutted and remodeled and the other bathroom has new tile flooring. Refinished original hardwood floors. Newer carpets. All new recessed lighting throughout the house. All new windows and sliding doors installed. New water heater installed. New sprinklers installed. New concrete driveway. All iron rod fences have been painted. New roof installed a year ago. Separate laundry room with new paint and new tile flooring. Two bedrooms upstairs one has a balcony looking over back yard. Two bedrooms’ downstairs with sliding doors which leads to back yard. Over size two car garage completely dry walled with storage racks. This is a turnkey home ready for move in.