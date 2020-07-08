2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7

Amenities

Charming Redondo Beach Home Townhome! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is a three-story, three-bedroom with bonus office/bedroom and a two-car garage. The living room and kitchen are on the second floor with a very large wrap around patio. The ground floor area has a bonus room that can be used as an office or additional bedroom. The home has hardwood flooring, central heating, ceiling fans, washer/dyer hookups, fire sprinklers, new light fixtures, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, and two car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave), refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Utilities are not included in rent, except trash. Lease term is 12-months. Small dogs under 15lbs may be considered providing the completion of an application and owner approval.



You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just south of a main thoroughfare (Artesia Boulevard) that have ample commercial and retail development. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, nearby freeway access to the 405 Freeway is only 1 1/2 miles to the east and of course the Pacific Ocean is only 2 miles to the west.



No Cats Allowed



