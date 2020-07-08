All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7

2101 Vanderbilt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming Redondo Beach Home Townhome! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is a three-story, three-bedroom with bonus office/bedroom and a two-car garage. The living room and kitchen are on the second floor with a very large wrap around patio. The ground floor area has a bonus room that can be used as an office or additional bedroom. The home has hardwood flooring, central heating, ceiling fans, washer/dyer hookups, fire sprinklers, new light fixtures, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, and two car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave), refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Utilities are not included in rent, except trash. Lease term is 12-months. Small dogs under 15lbs may be considered providing the completion of an application and owner approval.

You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just south of a main thoroughfare (Artesia Boulevard) that have ample commercial and retail development. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, nearby freeway access to the 405 Freeway is only 1 1/2 miles to the east and of course the Pacific Ocean is only 2 miles to the west.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5264835)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 have any available units?
2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 have?
Some of 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 offers parking.
Does 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 have a pool?
No, 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 have accessible units?
No, 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Vanderbilt Lane #7 does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
