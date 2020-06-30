All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

2007 Ernest Avenue

2007 Ernest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Ernest Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath dream home, complete with white picket fence! This 2,160 sq ft home features hardwood floors downstairs, central air conditioning/heating, recessed LED lighting in every room, and landscaped back and front yards. The living room has a decorative fireplace with a nice view of the lush backyard. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. A washer and a dryer are included in the laundry room. All 3 bathrooms have newly installed toilets, including a half bath downstairs for you and your guest's convenience. Upstairs, there's a large master bedroom with tall ceilings, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet. The en-suite bathroom provides the comfort of his and her sinks, a shower, and separate soaking tub. The other 3 bedrooms are well appointed and share another bathroom upstairs with double sinks. The attached 2 car garage has a level 2 charger for electric cars installed. Conveniently located in North Redondo with easy access to the 405 and shops such as Trader Joe's are 0.5 miles away. Within in 2 blocks of Anderson park and Lincoln Elementary School (rating of 9/10).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Ernest Avenue have any available units?
2007 Ernest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2007 Ernest Avenue have?
Some of 2007 Ernest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Ernest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Ernest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Ernest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Ernest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2007 Ernest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Ernest Avenue offers parking.
Does 2007 Ernest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Ernest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Ernest Avenue have a pool?
No, 2007 Ernest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Ernest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2007 Ernest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Ernest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Ernest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Ernest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2007 Ernest Avenue has units with air conditioning.
