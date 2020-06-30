2007 Ernest Avenue

Amenities
Enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath dream home, complete with white picket fence! This 2,160 sq ft home features hardwood floors downstairs, central air conditioning/heating, recessed LED lighting in every room, and landscaped back and front yards. The living room has a decorative fireplace with a nice view of the lush backyard. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. A washer and a dryer are included in the laundry room. All 3 bathrooms have newly installed toilets, including a half bath downstairs for you and your guest's convenience. Upstairs, there's a large master bedroom with tall ceilings, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet. The en-suite bathroom provides the comfort of his and her sinks, a shower, and separate soaking tub. The other 3 bedrooms are well appointed and share another bathroom upstairs with double sinks. The attached 2 car garage has a level 2 charger for electric cars installed. Conveniently located in North Redondo with easy access to the 405 and shops such as Trader Joe's are 0.5 miles away. Within in 2 blocks of Anderson park and Lincoln Elementary School (rating of 9/10).