Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

1713 Goodman Avenue

1713 Goodman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great single family home in the Golden Triangle section of N. Redondo Beach, adjacent to Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach. Typical tall and skinny layout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and laundry area downstairs, and the living area with kitchen and Master bedroom and master bathroom plus a half bath upstairs. Both full bathrooms have been remodeled. The master bathroom was just completed after a full repiping of the home. The vaulted ceilings upstairs add great character. Great air flow from the ocean breeze. Home was just recently tented for wood destroying pests. This home is located on a great street with easy access out to Artesia, but with no access to the street from Artesia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Goodman Avenue have any available units?
1713 Goodman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1713 Goodman Avenue have?
Some of 1713 Goodman Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Goodman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Goodman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Goodman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Goodman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1713 Goodman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1713 Goodman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Goodman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Goodman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Goodman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1713 Goodman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Goodman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1713 Goodman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Goodman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Goodman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Goodman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Goodman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

