1713 Goodman Avenue

Great single family home in the Golden Triangle section of N. Redondo Beach, adjacent to Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach. Typical tall and skinny layout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and laundry area downstairs, and the living area with kitchen and Master bedroom and master bathroom plus a half bath upstairs. Both full bathrooms have been remodeled. The master bathroom was just completed after a full repiping of the home. The vaulted ceilings upstairs add great character. Great air flow from the ocean breeze. Home was just recently tented for wood destroying pests. This home is located on a great street with easy access out to Artesia, but with no access to the street from Artesia.