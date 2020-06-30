All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

124 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Short walk to The Redondo Beach Pier, beach and restaurants from great S. Redondo Beach location. This 3 BD, 3 BA home features a large patio area-- perfect for brunches and relaxing. There is a spacious deck area in back with panoramic views of city lights and mountains. Open floor plan featuring tile floors. Huge Master Bedroom has vaulted beam ceiling, balcony with panoramic city view, walk-in closet, and fireplace. Recently remodeled master bath with deep soaking tub. Second and third bedrooms are also generous size, each has a private full bath adjacent. Laundry room with washer and dryer available. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar and eat in dining area. Spacious dining room with gas pot-belly stove, and breakfast bar. Living room has a cozy fireplace and opens up to back patio. Easy walk (1 block!) to Parras Middle School and only 3 blocks to Redondo Union High School- two of the finest schools in the South Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 S Prospect Avenue S have any available units?
124 S Prospect Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 124 S Prospect Avenue S have?
Some of 124 S Prospect Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 S Prospect Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
124 S Prospect Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 S Prospect Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 124 S Prospect Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 124 S Prospect Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 124 S Prospect Avenue S offers parking.
Does 124 S Prospect Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 S Prospect Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 S Prospect Avenue S have a pool?
No, 124 S Prospect Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 124 S Prospect Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 124 S Prospect Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 124 S Prospect Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 S Prospect Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 S Prospect Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 S Prospect Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

