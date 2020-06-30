124 S Prospect Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Short walk to The Redondo Beach Pier, beach and restaurants from great S. Redondo Beach location. This 3 BD, 3 BA home features a large patio area-- perfect for brunches and relaxing. There is a spacious deck area in back with panoramic views of city lights and mountains. Open floor plan featuring tile floors. Huge Master Bedroom has vaulted beam ceiling, balcony with panoramic city view, walk-in closet, and fireplace. Recently remodeled master bath with deep soaking tub. Second and third bedrooms are also generous size, each has a private full bath adjacent. Laundry room with washer and dryer available. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar and eat in dining area. Spacious dining room with gas pot-belly stove, and breakfast bar. Living room has a cozy fireplace and opens up to back patio. Easy walk (1 block!) to Parras Middle School and only 3 blocks to Redondo Union High School- two of the finest schools in the South Bay.