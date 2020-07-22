All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
9 Via Encaro
9 Via Encaro

9 Via Encaro · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
SAMLARC
1 Bedroom Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

9 Via Encaro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Spanish-style home located on a cul-de-sac street in Valle Vista neighborhood of the highly desired Melinda Heights community!
The home features a vaulted ceiling with bright & light interior; 3 bedrooms with new paint, new blinds, mirrored closets, including Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and double (his and her) sinks; Whirlpool microwave, stove and double oven; breakfast bar; separate living & family rooms; nook; 2-car garage; programmable A/C; huge backyard and more!
Close to the award-winning Melinda Heights Elementary School and Trabuco Hills High School. A short walk to beautiful, family-friendly Solana Park featuring a swimming pool, 2 baseball fields, playground, basketball court and BBQ!
SAMLARC community amenities include Lago Santa Margarita, the Beach Club, swimming pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, baseball fields, basketball courts, dog park, playgrounds and more! Nearby Saddleback Mountain, Trabuco Creek, O'Neill Regional Park, Lago Santa Margarita and Lake Mission Viejo provide plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking and photography! Close to shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment. Community events throughout the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Via Encaro have any available units?
9 Via Encaro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Via Encaro have?
Some of 9 Via Encaro's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Via Encaro currently offering any rent specials?
9 Via Encaro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Via Encaro pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Via Encaro is pet friendly.
Does 9 Via Encaro offer parking?
Yes, 9 Via Encaro offers parking.
Does 9 Via Encaro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Via Encaro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Via Encaro have a pool?
Yes, 9 Via Encaro has a pool.
Does 9 Via Encaro have accessible units?
No, 9 Via Encaro does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Via Encaro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Via Encaro has units with dishwashers.
