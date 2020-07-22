9 Via Encaro

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful Spanish-style home located on a cul-de-sac street in Valle Vista neighborhood of the highly desired Melinda Heights community!

The home features a vaulted ceiling with bright & light interior; 3 bedrooms with new paint, new blinds, mirrored closets, including Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and double (his and her) sinks; Whirlpool microwave, stove and double oven; breakfast bar; separate living & family rooms; nook; 2-car garage; programmable A/C; huge backyard and more!

Close to the award-winning Melinda Heights Elementary School and Trabuco Hills High School. A short walk to beautiful, family-friendly Solana Park featuring a swimming pool, 2 baseball fields, playground, basketball court and BBQ!

SAMLARC community amenities include Lago Santa Margarita, the Beach Club, swimming pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, baseball fields, basketball courts, dog park, playgrounds and more! Nearby Saddleback Mountain, Trabuco Creek, O'Neill Regional Park, Lago Santa Margarita and Lake Mission Viejo provide plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking and photography! Close to shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment. Community events throughout the year.