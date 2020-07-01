9 Inverary

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Awesome Dove Canyon 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Must see this lovey home in the secure gated community of Dove Canyon. The home has recently replaced hardwood and marble flooring throughout. The home also features a open kitchen concept with a breakfast nook and family room. The home also has a formal dining room and living room. The master suite is spacious with a large soaking tube, dual vanities, dual closets, and a separate shower. The backyard is luscious with fruit trees. You will feel like you are in a tropical retreat. This property wont last long.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3650 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



