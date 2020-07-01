All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
9 Inverary

9 Inverary · No Longer Available
Location

9 Inverary, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Awesome Dove Canyon 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Must see this lovey home in the secure gated community of Dove Canyon. The home has recently replaced hardwood and marble flooring throughout. The home also features a open kitchen concept with a breakfast nook and family room. The home also has a formal dining room and living room. The master suite is spacious with a large soaking tube, dual vanities, dual closets, and a separate shower. The backyard is luscious with fruit trees. You will feel like you are in a tropical retreat. This property wont last long.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3650 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE5248560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Inverary have any available units?
9 Inverary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Inverary have?
Some of 9 Inverary's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Inverary currently offering any rent specials?
9 Inverary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Inverary pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Inverary is pet friendly.
Does 9 Inverary offer parking?
Yes, 9 Inverary offers parking.
Does 9 Inverary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Inverary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Inverary have a pool?
Yes, 9 Inverary has a pool.
Does 9 Inverary have accessible units?
No, 9 Inverary does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Inverary have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Inverary does not have units with dishwashers.

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

