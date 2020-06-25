9 Bell Canyon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

Guard gated Dove Canyon. Beautiful home located on a single loaded street with golf course views. This home has stone flooring throughout main level, Plantation shutters throughout, remodeled kitchen with copper backsplash, soft closing drawers, brand new wine refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite countertops. Main floor bed and full bath. Wrought iron stair case and cathedral ceilings. Master features balcony with unobstructed views. Remodeled bath with double sinks, oversized tub and walk in shower with his and her closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and Jack and Jill bath. The back yard has pool, spa, waterfall, fire pit and BBQ island. A beautiful place to call home.