Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

9 Bell Canyon Drive

9 Bell Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9 Bell Canyon Drive, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Guard gated Dove Canyon. Beautiful home located on a single loaded street with golf course views. This home has stone flooring throughout main level, Plantation shutters throughout, remodeled kitchen with copper backsplash, soft closing drawers, brand new wine refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite countertops. Main floor bed and full bath. Wrought iron stair case and cathedral ceilings. Master features balcony with unobstructed views. Remodeled bath with double sinks, oversized tub and walk in shower with his and her closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and Jack and Jill bath. The back yard has pool, spa, waterfall, fire pit and BBQ island. A beautiful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Bell Canyon Drive have any available units?
9 Bell Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Bell Canyon Drive have?
Some of 9 Bell Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Bell Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Bell Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Bell Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Bell Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 9 Bell Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 9 Bell Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9 Bell Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Bell Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Bell Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9 Bell Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 9 Bell Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Bell Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Bell Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Bell Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
