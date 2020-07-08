All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 9 Alumbre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
9 Alumbre
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:44 PM

9 Alumbre

9 Alumbre · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

9 Alumbre, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
GORGEOUS, upgraded three bedroom, three bath, single family detached home in Rancho Santa Margarita. Large open concept kitchen and family room complete with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, recessed lighting and dual pane windows throughout, dual zoned a/c. All bathrooms upgraded with travertine tile in showers with frameless glass doors, and cherry wood cabinetry. Attached two car garage w/plenty of storage cabinets. Entertainers delight backyard complete with built-in BBQ, bar and mini-fridge and pretty fountain. Low maintenance yard, grassy side yard with storage shed. Fresh paint throughout and brand new carpet on second level. QUALITY, CLASSY UPGRADES. Convenient location, close to commerce, transportation and great schools. Community amenities include swimming pools, beach club, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds. Beautiful, safe neighborhood with a spectacular mountain backdrop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Alumbre have any available units?
9 Alumbre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Alumbre have?
Some of 9 Alumbre's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Alumbre currently offering any rent specials?
9 Alumbre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Alumbre pet-friendly?
No, 9 Alumbre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 9 Alumbre offer parking?
Yes, 9 Alumbre offers parking.
Does 9 Alumbre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Alumbre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Alumbre have a pool?
Yes, 9 Alumbre has a pool.
Does 9 Alumbre have accessible units?
No, 9 Alumbre does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Alumbre have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Alumbre does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego