GORGEOUS, upgraded three bedroom, three bath, single family detached home in Rancho Santa Margarita. Large open concept kitchen and family room complete with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, recessed lighting and dual pane windows throughout, dual zoned a/c. All bathrooms upgraded with travertine tile in showers with frameless glass doors, and cherry wood cabinetry. Attached two car garage w/plenty of storage cabinets. Entertainers delight backyard complete with built-in BBQ, bar and mini-fridge and pretty fountain. Low maintenance yard, grassy side yard with storage shed. Fresh paint throughout and brand new carpet on second level. QUALITY, CLASSY UPGRADES. Convenient location, close to commerce, transportation and great schools. Community amenities include swimming pools, beach club, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds. Beautiful, safe neighborhood with a spectacular mountain backdrop.