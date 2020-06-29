All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
7 Via Floria
7 Via Floria

7 Via Floria · No Longer Available
Location

7 Via Floria, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
7 Via Floria Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Single Family Residence in RSM! - Fantastic single family detached home for leae next to the beautiful Tijeras Creek Golf Course in RSM, The home features a popular floor plan consisting of 3 bedrooms upstairs, plus an upstairs loft, and downstairs den/office. There are 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and 1 downstairs. The bright kitchen, which includes a refrigerator, overlooks the backyard. Speaking of the backyard, it's a green thumb's paradise... lots of fruit trees and herbs. The community pool/spa is just a few steps away, and of course you also have access to all that SAMLARC has to offer such as the RSM lake, beach club, tennis, parks, pools, etc. Wonderful hiking trails leading to O'Neil Regional Park (and beyond) are also just a minute away. The top rated primary school in the district, Arroyo Vista Elementary and Middle School, is just up the street. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Via Floria have any available units?
7 Via Floria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Via Floria have?
Some of 7 Via Floria's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Via Floria currently offering any rent specials?
7 Via Floria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Via Floria pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Via Floria is pet friendly.
Does 7 Via Floria offer parking?
Yes, 7 Via Floria offers parking.
Does 7 Via Floria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Via Floria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Via Floria have a pool?
Yes, 7 Via Floria has a pool.
Does 7 Via Floria have accessible units?
No, 7 Via Floria does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Via Floria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Via Floria has units with dishwashers.
