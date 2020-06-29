Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

7 Via Floria Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Single Family Residence in RSM! - Fantastic single family detached home for leae next to the beautiful Tijeras Creek Golf Course in RSM, The home features a popular floor plan consisting of 3 bedrooms upstairs, plus an upstairs loft, and downstairs den/office. There are 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and 1 downstairs. The bright kitchen, which includes a refrigerator, overlooks the backyard. Speaking of the backyard, it's a green thumb's paradise... lots of fruit trees and herbs. The community pool/spa is just a few steps away, and of course you also have access to all that SAMLARC has to offer such as the RSM lake, beach club, tennis, parks, pools, etc. Wonderful hiking trails leading to O'Neil Regional Park (and beyond) are also just a minute away. The top rated primary school in the district, Arroyo Vista Elementary and Middle School, is just up the street. This one won't last long!



