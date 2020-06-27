68 Flor De Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Listed by Molly Peterson 949-275-4779 Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc DRE 01207420 COMPLETELY UPGRADED SPACIOUS GROUND LEVEL CONDO. Updated Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, new sink, light fixtures, attention to every detail. Large Tile flooring and wood in bedroom area - GORGEOUS choice of flooring with no carpet. Bathroom has shower area and large closet space. Mirrored closet doors in storage closet off dining area add to the spacious feel of this condo.Washer/dryer and refrigerator included!!

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION -- Right across the street from the Lake and shopping area - close to bus lines, parks, stores and restaurants

This is truly a gem and the comfortable floorplan and location make this a true find!!