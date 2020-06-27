All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:36 AM

68 Flor De Mar

68 Flor De-Mar · No Longer Available
Location

68 Flor De-Mar, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Listed by Molly Peterson 949-275-4779 Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc DRE 01207420 COMPLETELY UPGRADED SPACIOUS GROUND LEVEL CONDO. Updated Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, new sink, light fixtures, attention to every detail. Large Tile flooring and wood in bedroom area - GORGEOUS choice of flooring with no carpet. Bathroom has shower area and large closet space. Mirrored closet doors in storage closet off dining area add to the spacious feel of this condo.Washer/dryer and refrigerator included!!
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION -- Right across the street from the Lake and shopping area - close to bus lines, parks, stores and restaurants
This is truly a gem and the comfortable floorplan and location make this a true find!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Flor De Mar have any available units?
68 Flor De Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Flor De Mar have?
Some of 68 Flor De Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Flor De Mar currently offering any rent specials?
68 Flor De Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Flor De Mar pet-friendly?
No, 68 Flor De Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 68 Flor De Mar offer parking?
No, 68 Flor De Mar does not offer parking.
Does 68 Flor De Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Flor De Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Flor De Mar have a pool?
No, 68 Flor De Mar does not have a pool.
Does 68 Flor De Mar have accessible units?
No, 68 Flor De Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Flor De Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Flor De Mar has units with dishwashers.
