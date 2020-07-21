All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
68 Abrigo
Last updated September 9 2019 at 6:45 AM

68 Abrigo

68 Abrigo · No Longer Available
Location

68 Abrigo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome To The Los Portillos Community, Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Entertainers Balcony With Mountain View, 1 Car Oversized Detached Garage Just Below The Unit, No One Above Or Below, Luxury Vinyl Floors, Upgraded Baseboards, Blinds, Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances With Refrigerator Included, Stackable Washer/Dryer Included, Walk-In Closet, Community Pool And Spa, Hiking And Biking Trails Adjacent To The Community, Walk To Shops, Restaurants And More, Pets Ok, Available October 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Abrigo have any available units?
68 Abrigo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Abrigo have?
Some of 68 Abrigo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Abrigo currently offering any rent specials?
68 Abrigo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Abrigo pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Abrigo is pet friendly.
Does 68 Abrigo offer parking?
Yes, 68 Abrigo offers parking.
Does 68 Abrigo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Abrigo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Abrigo have a pool?
Yes, 68 Abrigo has a pool.
Does 68 Abrigo have accessible units?
No, 68 Abrigo does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Abrigo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Abrigo has units with dishwashers.
