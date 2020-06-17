All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
65 Montana Del Lago Drive
65 Montana Del Lago Drive

65 Montana del Lago Dr · No Longer Available
Location

65 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lake Front Community - Montana Del Lago End Unit Townhome (No One Above Or Below) 2 Bedrooms, 2.50 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, Large Front Patio, Private Location, New Carpet, Interior Full Size Laundry, Community Pool And Spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Montana Del Lago Drive have any available units?
65 Montana Del Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Montana Del Lago Drive have?
Some of 65 Montana Del Lago Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Montana Del Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
65 Montana Del Lago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Montana Del Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 65 Montana Del Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 65 Montana Del Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 65 Montana Del Lago Drive offers parking.
Does 65 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Montana Del Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Montana Del Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 65 Montana Del Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 65 Montana Del Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 65 Montana Del Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Montana Del Lago Drive has units with dishwashers.

