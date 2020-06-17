65 Montana Del Lago Drive

65 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 SAMLARC
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Lake Front Community - Montana Del Lago End Unit Townhome (No One Above Or Below) 2 Bedrooms, 2.50 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, Large Front Patio, Private Location, New Carpet, Interior Full Size Laundry, Community Pool And Spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
